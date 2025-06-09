M1 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $213.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

