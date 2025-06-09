Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 144.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.4%

FIX opened at $511.11 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.99.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

