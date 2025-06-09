Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,106 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,378,000 after purchasing an additional 851,586 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 376,160 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,030,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

