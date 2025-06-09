Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,292 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,120,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 299,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 399,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%

DFAT opened at $52.82 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.