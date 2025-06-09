Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 76,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,898,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $493.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.58.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

