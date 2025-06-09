Merit Financial Group LLC Has $794,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 268.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $70.57 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 694.74%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

