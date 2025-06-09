Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 100.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $68.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

