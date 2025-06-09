Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $274.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.25. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $213.26 and a 12-month high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

