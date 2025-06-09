Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $714,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.