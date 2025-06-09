Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ALG opened at $207.59 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.07 and a 52-week high of $208.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.26.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,424.32. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,787.76. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

