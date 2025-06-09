Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 494 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $198.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $198.81.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.