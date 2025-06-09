NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 2,172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 108,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%
IVW stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
