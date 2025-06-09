NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 5,379 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 107,580.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,571,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,163,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,074,000 after acquiring an additional 692,852 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,460,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,934,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

