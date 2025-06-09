NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 5,484 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT – Free Report) by 109,680.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $3,735,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $221.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.35. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (GOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.