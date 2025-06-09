NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 165,466.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.21%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.