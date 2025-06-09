NBC Securities Inc. Has $191,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 124,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,003,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,864,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,275,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CWB opened at $81.12 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $82.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.