NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,724 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 172,400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $125.36 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

