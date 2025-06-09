NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 2,821 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 282,100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.