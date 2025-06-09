NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 4,336 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 144,533.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 475,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 365,642 shares during the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $23,132,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $16,289,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $14,987,000.

BATS FDEC opened at $45.55 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $996.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

