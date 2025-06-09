NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 96,933.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 1,391.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $405,000.

Shares of ARKQ opened at $80.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $987.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.40. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

