Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

