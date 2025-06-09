NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Capital Market Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 7.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock valued at $172,680,419. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

