NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

