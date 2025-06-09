NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.72 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.