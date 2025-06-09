NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

