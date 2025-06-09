NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $207.68 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average is $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

