Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 795,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 134,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

