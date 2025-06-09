Paola M. Arbour Sells 7,738 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $171.36 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,736,000 after acquiring an additional 463,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,297,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $218,549,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

