Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 477 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. Norges Bank bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,833,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,465,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 297,493 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

