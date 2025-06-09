Parallel Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 222.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 18,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,976.85. The trade was a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,914 shares of company stock valued at $168,331. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GRNT opened at $5.84 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $765.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

