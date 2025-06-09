PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,884,000 after buying an additional 271,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PayPal by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

