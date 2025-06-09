Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,483.96 ($47.16) and last traded at GBX 3,483.96 ($47.16), with a volume of 62837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,464 ($46.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Plus500 from GBX 2,650 ($35.87) to GBX 2,764 ($37.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,144.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,861.72.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

