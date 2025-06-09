PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $330,429.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $330,429.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,151,559. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 4,389 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.01, for a total value of $825,175.89.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PNRG opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.15. The firm has a market cap of $239.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

