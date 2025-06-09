PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $825,175.89 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.01, for a total value of $825,175.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,524 shares in the company, valued at $43,716,837.24. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,767 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $330,429.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNRG opened at $144.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $243.49. The company has a market cap of $239.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 27.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $6,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 118.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 286.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

