Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,455 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
NYSE CMG opened at $52.57 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
