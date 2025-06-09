Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,455 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $52.57 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.