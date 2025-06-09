Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 303,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Xylem by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,985,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,229,000 after buying an additional 359,276 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $126.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

