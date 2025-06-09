Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 137,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 110,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

