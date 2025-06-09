Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,655,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.7%

BAM opened at $57.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.