Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.1%

United Rentals stock opened at $707.02 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $650.15 and a 200 day moving average of $695.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

