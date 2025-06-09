Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

NYSE:FND opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.71. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $126.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

