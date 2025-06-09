Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $189.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.79.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Baird R W cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.