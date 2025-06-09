Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,625,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $111.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.13.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

