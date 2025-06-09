Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,170 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $66.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

