Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,393 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Entegris Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ENTG opened at $72.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

