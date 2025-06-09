Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,680,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,478,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,858 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,319 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after buying an additional 490,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

