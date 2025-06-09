Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,584,000 after buying an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AZZ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,999,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AZZ by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after buying an additional 64,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in AZZ by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 311,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,694,893.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,295.37. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.