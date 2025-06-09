Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,341,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $125.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $125.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

