Procyon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,512 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $260,571.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,150.40. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 122,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $762,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,318 shares in the company, valued at $714,487.50. The trade was a 51.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,152. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

