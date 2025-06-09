Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,144,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,005,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3,762.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

