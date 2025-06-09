Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 116,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $38.65 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.04 and a beta of 1.17.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

